DJ Whutever cuts up for the New York Mets

Style: Everything (Hip-hop, R&B, reggae, Top 40)

Tag line: “Whutever It Takes”

Social media handle: Instagram, Twitter, FaceBook – @DJWHUTEVER

DJ Whutever is a Bronx, New York, native who has quickly become a household name. His gift on the turntables earned him a spot as one of the official DJs for the Z-100 Jingle Ball concert series as well as the iHeart Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Known to rock a variety of crowds, DJ Whutever held a stint on the 1s and 2s at The Tribeca Film Festival. Currently, he is the DJ for the New York Mets where he can be heard spinning at Citi Field to over 40,000 fans during baseball season.

A constant go-getter, he has weekly radio shows on Power 105.1 in New York City and Jam’n 94.5 in Boston. His talents were recently recognized by “Good Morning America” where he spoke about his DJ Academy that teaches kids the art of cutting and spinning records.

How do you create the perfect music experience?

I do it by taking the listener on a journey whether it’s on the radio or at a party. I like to build up momentum with music from different genres and years. It’s all about feeling your crowd and bringing joy and energy to the room.

Name three DJs who made an influence on music or DJ culture?

Kool DJ Red Alert, Marley Marl and DJ Clue are three major influences. Red Alert is a pioneer who brought hip-hop music to mainstream radio. Marley Marl also did the same while being a producer and being the man behind the scenes for artists such as LL Cool J. DJ Clue changed the culture by being one of the first DJs to make mixtapes go global. As a kid, I traveled to get a new Clue CD just to hear the newest unreleased music.

What are three skill sets needed for any professional DJ?

Knowing how to select which records to play.

Being able to transition records smoothly.

Having a passion for your craft and a love for the game that’s not based on money or fame.