Mike Tyson blasts Hulu’s ‘unauthorized’ miniseries about him, calls for boycott

Mike Tyson has urged fans to boycott Hulu.

The 54-year-old boxer is furious with the streaming service after they announced plans for an eight-episode limited series called “Iron Mike” — which promises to explore the “wild, tragic and controversial life and career” behind the sportsman — on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, and he branded them “tone-deaf” for sharing the news during Black History Month.

He wrote on Instagram: “This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for black story rights.

“Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020.”

Tyson also announced an authorized take on his life story is in the works, but details won’t be released just yet.

He added: “The real Mike Tyson authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days. Hulu to announce stealing a black athletes story during Black History month couldn’t be more inappropriate or tone deaf.”

Mike – who was the youngest world heavyweight champion when he landed the title at 20 – has had his professional successes overshadowed by scandals in his personal life, including being jailed for three years after being convicted of rape in 1992, returning to prison in 1999 for assaulting two motorists, and again in 2007 for cocaine possession and driving under the influence.

The Hangover star has also admitted his relationship with first wife Robin Givens was violent.

He said in 2009: “I have socked her before, and she socked me before, as well. It was just that kind of relationship.”