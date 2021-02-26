Tory Lanez banned from speaking publicly about Megan Thee Stallion case

Tory Lanez has been banned from speaking about his assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion.

The “Say It” rapper — who has previously pleaded not guilty to shooting the “Savage hitmaker — filed a motion last month asking for an amendment to a protective order surrounding the case because he wasn’t allowed to speak publicly about the dispute, but a judge has ruled that the order must stay in place as it is.

His lawyer, Shawn Holley, said in a statement: “We are simply seeking a fair proceeding, which is difficult when Ms. Peterson and her lawyer are able to speak about the evidence in the case, yet we are unable to refute their public statements because of the protective order.”

During the hearing at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, the lawyer argued the protective order was “unfair” because it doesn’t apply to Megan.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 25.

When Lanez’s team filed their request for an amendment, they argued the order was “significantly prejudicial” to the “Feels” rapper — whose real name is Daystar Peterson — and “jeopardizes his right to a fair and judicial proceeding” as Megan is allowed to speak out because she’s not subjected to the terms of the protective order.

Lanez previously pleaded not guilty to shooting Megan Thee Stallion after he was charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

A spokesperson from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed in November that Lanez had entered his plea through his attorney but did not attend himself.

Lanez previously insisted he’s still friends with Megan — despite allegations he shot her.

The 28-year-old star said: “For the last three months of my life, I’ve been in this place where I’ve been bashed, I’ve been cut through – just people every single day just coming at me, coming at me, coming at me. It’s crazy because the whole thing about it is – when this whole debacle, or whatever you call it, came about, the whole time was like …

“She knows what happened, I know what happened, we know that what you’re saying and what the alleged things and the alleged accusations of my name is are not true. It’s falsified information and it’s not accurate information. I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend. No matter what.”

Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez, Los Angeles Superior Court