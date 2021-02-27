Eddie Murphy talks about his hilarious basketball game against Prince (video)

Most people have seen the classic skit on “Chappelle’s Show” of Eddie and Charlie Murphy and their crew playing Prince and his squad in a game of basketball. Based on a real-life event, Eddie Murphy stopped by “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and told his version of how the famous face-off went.

“It was totally absolutely accurate,” said Murphy. “We had on club clothes and Prince had on that outfit that was in the ‘Kiss’ video, where he had the little short shirt and the leather jacket with the buttons,” disclosed the Coming2 America star.

“He had that outfit on and a little gold chain around his waist. It was Prince and some dude named Micki Free that used to hang out. They used to all wear that kind of Prince’s clothes so my brother was like, ‘Alright it’s going to be shirts against blouses.’ And they teamed up and the blouses won. They beat the f–k out of us.”

Murphy also told Fallon that prior to him deciding to film a sequel to his classic film Coming To America, Ryan Coogler also approached him about shooting the continuation.

“I meet with him and he says, I want to do a Coming To America sequel,” Murphy revealed. “He had an idea for Michael B. Jordan to play my son and he would be looking for a wife. I was like, then the movie would be about the son, it’s not our characters, we already did that. It didn’t come together. But all that made me start thinking, maybe we should do a sequel.”

Coming 2 America will debut exclusively on Amazon Prime, March 5.

