Georgia teacher claims Breonna Taylor caused her own death (video)

A high school teacher in suburban Atlanta scraped together an apology after she told her students on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, the outlandish lie that Breonna Taylor was to blame for her own death.

Susan McCoy, who teaches forensic science at Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, a 25-mile drive northwest of downtown Atlanta, told her students an alternative lie and perversion of the tuth about the slain EMT employee during her zoom class:

“I’m sorry she was killed, but you know, when you hang out with people with guns and shooting, you’re likely to get caught in the crossfire,” she said.

McCoy continued to bury herself with this offputting statement about the tragedy of the late Louisville woman whom she apparently knows very little about.

“What’s her name … Breonna something?” McCoy spat during a Zoom lesson, adding “hanging out with the guy who was wanted on charges … and he fired at them, and they fired back.”

As McCoy found out later – which most urbanites already know – that the man who legally fired the shot at the officers, licensed gun owner Kenneth Walker, was not wanted for any crime. Walker explained the three Louisville cops did not identify themselves before busting through the wrong door in search of drugs and a diferent man. After Walker discharged his weapon in an act of self defense, the officers sprayed the apartment and fatally shot Taylor.

The backlash to McCoy’s flagrant and foolish talk was almost immediate and overwhelming, according to Yahoo! News. The next day, on Saturday, Feb. 27, McCoy attempted her mea culpa over disseminating blatantly false information to her students.

“I want to apologize sincerely publicly for things I said today in my class that had to do with something that I was very ignorant about. I’m just heartbroken that I said something so rude and disrespectful. I should never have talked about something that I didn’t understand and I truly, truly apologize and ask for forgiveness and hope that someday I can have that trust back with my students that I know that I lost,” she confessed.

