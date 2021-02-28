 Skip to content

Kevin Durant upbraids Kash Doll for using ‘KD’ nickname

By Terry Shropshire | February 28, 2021 |

Kash Doll (Photo by Zamir Blake for rolling out)

Kevin Durant ordered rapper Kash Doll to step back from claiming the “KD” nickname that has been assigned to the basketball superstar for the past decade in the NBA.

Kash Doll, 28, who was born in Detroit as Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, recently collaborated with DaBaby for a remix of Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum.” The original song includes the words “All these n—- wanna f— JT.” Kash modified the lyrics in her tweet on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, saying “All these n—- wanna f— KD.”

Durant, 32, whom most sports pundits believe has supplanted LeBron James as the best player in the league, took umbrage at Kash Doll’s use of the initials. The Brooklyn Nets forward said this in response to Doll’s tweet:

“You did not have to use those initials to get this tweet off … U have to relax with the KD talk, your name is KASH DOLL.”

Kash and Durant follow each other on Twitter, and the two verbally jostled for a few rounds over the issue on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Perhaps affronted by Durant’s parental-like instructions to Kash Doll, she threw the statement right back in Durant’s face:

Kash Doll also retorted this to fans who believe she got lashed by Durant.

What are your thoughts? Do you believe that Kevin Durant is being extra over the “KD” nickname?



