Kevin Durant upbraids Kash Doll for using ‘KD’ nickname

Kevin Durant ordered rapper Kash Doll to step back from claiming the “KD” nickname that has been assigned to the basketball superstar for the past decade in the NBA.

Kash Doll, 28, who was born in Detroit as Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, recently collaborated with DaBaby for a remix of Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum.” The original song includes the words “All these n—- wanna f— JT.” Kash modified the lyrics in her tweet on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, saying “All these n—- wanna f— KD.”

Durant, 32, whom most sports pundits believe has supplanted LeBron James as the best player in the league, took umbrage at Kash Doll’s use of the initials. The Brooklyn Nets forward said this in response to Doll’s tweet:

“You did not have to use those initials to get this tweet off … U have to relax with the KD talk, your name is KASH DOLL.”

Kash and Durant follow each other on Twitter, and the two verbally jostled for a few rounds over the issue on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Nah, she really turnt up for no apparent reason dog — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 27, 2021

Perhaps affronted by Durant’s parental-like instructions to Kash Doll, she threw the statement right back in Durant’s face:

I’m the real KD…. your name Kevin Durant act accordingly ❤️ https://t.co/zz9nKERprd — 3:14 (@kashdoll) February 27, 2021

Kash Doll also retorted this to fans who believe she got lashed by Durant.

We argue all the time…. he know I’m the REAL KD https://t.co/pKQRkUOloS — 3:14 (@kashdoll) February 27, 2021

What are your thoughts? Do you believe that Kevin Durant is being extra over the “KD” nickname?