CLAYTON COUNTY, GEORGIA – Sheriff Victor Hill has a new tool in his arsenal to fight crime, app technology. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says the new app will allow residents, visitors and business owners to receive alerts, submit crime tips, see registered sex offenders in the area, and more.

A release stated the app will help ensure more connectivity between the community and law enforcement by, “providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.”

The app can be found on the Apple App Store and on Google Play under the heading “Clayton County Sheriff GA.” Currently, with over 1,000 downloads, the app has a perfect 5-star rating from users.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, its features will allow the public to:

– Receive push notifications / alerts from CCSO;

– Submit a tip;

– Search and view local inmates;

– View sex offenders in the area;

– Search Clayton County’s most wanted;

– Connect to the organization’s social media platforms;

– Read the latest news and find out about upcoming events;

– View the latest career/join our team Info.

