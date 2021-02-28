Vanessa Bryant rips Evan Rachel Ray for calling Kobe ‘a rapist’ after crash

Vanessa Bryant tore into actress Evan Rachel Ray and producer Abigail Disney for calling her late husband Kobe Bryant “a rapist” right after he died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Ray and Disney, disturbed by the vast international outpouring of sorrow for the loss of the Black Mamba, tweeted that even though Kobe Bryant is considered a hero and they feel bad for the family, the two women still considered him a rapist. Bryant was not convicted in that case.

Bryant said she just learned of Ray’s and Disney’s tweets more than a year after the two women posted them. This was Bryant’s response on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, to each of them that she posted for her 14 million Instagram followers:

Vanessa Bryant also reposted some of the pushback from defenders of Kobe Bryant on her IG story, including this lashing from actress Kyla Pratt to Ray:

“Evan. We met as kids & I grew up in the same industry as you and have admired your work from afar these past few years. On camera and off,” Pratt wrote. “But this tweet? How f—ing dare you?”

Vanessa Bryant wrote “thank you @kylapratt” and added a heart emoji.

Kobe Bryant was indicted for sexual assault against an unnamed hotel employee in Eagle, Colorado, in July 2003. The charges were dropped when the alleged victim refused to testify. In 2005, Bryant settled the civil case the woman filed against him out of court.