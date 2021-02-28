Will Smith posts photo of siblings, including brother who looks like his twin

Fans thought they knew pretty much everything about Oscar-nominated actor Will Smith and his immediate family that includes wife Jada Pinkett and children, Trey, Willow and Jaden Smith.

So, imagine the shock”Fresh Prince of Belair” ‘fans were hit with when the Hollywood heavyweight revealed that he has two siblings, including one who looks like his twin. Most had no clue.

This past weekend, the 52-year-old Men in Black and Independence Day star shared a rare photo of his younger brother Harry, and sister Ellen Smith for his 51 million Instagram fans. The first one was an old childhood photo that presumably was taken in their Philadelphia hometown.

The second photo in this post featured the same trio 40 years later, with Smith quipping in the captions that they still have not managed to take a decent shot together in four decades.

Fan were astonished not only that Smith has siblings, but also how much his brother resembles him.

“So u got a whole twin and ain’t say nun lol.”

“Wait wait wait, how often do ppl walk up to your brother like: ‘Will we loved your last hit!'”

“Your brother looks more like you than you do? Just saying 😂.”

Others remarked in the comments section on why he’s rarely shared his siblings with the world: