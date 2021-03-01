Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles is leaving the music industry

Mathew Knowles, the founder and former manager of the history-making girl group Destiny’s Child, has announced his retirement from the industry that made his family multimillionaires and international icons.

Knowles, 69, told Page Six his decision is part of his continuing personal and professional evolution. After scaling to the pinnacle of pop music along with daughter Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and others, Knowles wants to appropriate all of his energies into other stimulating pursuits.

“In the next two years, I will have transitioned completely out of the music industry,” Knowles informed Page Six. “My plan is to be completely dedicated to mentoring, academia. There’s nothing negative about [the decision]. I’m personally ready to move on. I’ll continue to teach about the music business.”

Knowles’ announcement comes on the heels of his new “Mathew Knowles Impact” podcast on iHeartRadio, where he coyly indicated that he is “going to have a familiar family member on as a guest,” but declined to name the individual.

“I want to talk to Nancy Brown, who is the [CEO] of the American Heart Association. Vice President Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Wendy Williams, Oprah … I want diversity. I’m always looking to how to diversify my guests,” he said, according to Page Six.

Rumor has it that even his ex-wife, Tina Knowles-Lawson, may appear on Knowles’ podcast. She is now married to actor Richard Lawson of Poltergeist and “Saints and Sinners” fame.

Knowles, who also launched his younger daughter Solange’s career, is seen as an inspiration to his admirers. He overcame breast cancer, which is a more frequent occurrence in men than some might believe, in 2019.