Ethiopia Habtemariam promoted to CEO of Motown Records

Ethiopia Habtemariam’s power moves behind-the-scenes have landed the music executive a new role. Universal Music Group announced Monday, March 1, 2021, that Habtemariam has been promoted to chairman and CEO of Motown Records after leading the charge behind the successes of such stars as Lil Baby, Migos, Gunna, the City Girls and Lil Yachty.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent and define what Motown is today,” Habtemariam said in a statement from Universal. “I’ve always understood the power of music and the responsibility I have not only to continue to be an advocate for artists and creators, but to forge new paths for entrepreneurs and to lift up our next generation of executives around the world. I’d like to thank Lucian for his constant support and guidance over the years; my Motown team for all they have done and continue to do; the Capitol team for their help in building Motown over these past six years; Clarence Avant who has always taught me about the power of responsibility and to Mr. Berry Gordy for his faith in me to carry on his legacy.”

Atlanta music powerhouse Quality Control Music is also partners with Motown and has been working heavily with Habtemariam over the past few years to propel themselves to the top of the music charts and helping define Motown to a younger generation. Habtemariam played a key role in making QC’s deal with Motown come to fruition and the platinum plaques from the Migos and Lil Baby are just a few of their wins.

Kevin “Coach K” Lee, chief operating officer of QC, congratulated Habtemariam on Instagram. “I’m so proud of my sister @theethiopiandream on her achievements,” he wrote. “Black Excellence at its best. Thank You for extending your hand out @qualitycontrolmusic we will continue to make History.”

Prior to her promotion, Habtemariam was one of the presidents of the historic label.