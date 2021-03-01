Family demands answers after missing former NFL star found dead in Florida

Former NFL star Louis Anthony Nix III’s family received devastating news on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, when they learned he had been found dead in Jacksonville, Florida. The discovery came just days after Nix’s family reported him missing. Now, they are demanding to know exactly what happened to him.

During an interview with News4Jax on Sunday, Feb. 28, Nix’s mother, Stephanie Wingfield, and his brother, Antonio Nix, revealed that law enforcement officials had informed them that Nix’s car was found in a pond near the Broxton Bay apartment complex where he lived with his girlfriend. However, they have not received any further information about the authorities’ findings or the nature of the former NFL star’s death.

“There’s not much stuff that can hurt me, but I don’t even know how to describe that,” Antonio Nix said.

Wingfield described her reaction to learning of her son’s death. “They couldn’t get anything else out, and I just lost it and I said, ‘no, no, no, no,’ ” she said. “That’s all I kept saying. When she said that, I just lost it because I couldn’t believe it. They said they couldn’t give me any more information.”

Antonio Nix added: “They asked could he swim or something like that along those lines, and they never gave no details about anything.”

According to Nix’s mother, nothing about last week is adding up. “That’s not like my son,” Wingfield explained. “You’re going to hear from him. He’s going to call you and text you.”

No further details regarding Nix’s death have been released.