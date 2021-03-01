Lawyer calls for investigation of T.I. and Tiny after abuse allegations

Sabrina Peterson, the woman who has accused T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle of sexual misconduct, is reportedly preparing to sue the couple for defamation, along with the former Xscape singer’s best friend, Shekinah Anderson.

On Monday, March 1, Tyrone A. Blackburn, the attorney representing Peterson and multiple other women accusing the couple of misconduct, is set to hold a virtual press conference in Atlanta. In Blackburn’s press release, he briefly detailed the allegations and the legal action being taken on behalf of his client.

“In the past several weeks, over thirty (30) women, survivors, and witnesses contacted attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, Esq, T. A. Blackburn Law PLLC, with a myriad of allegations of forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation in at least two states, including California and Georgia against Clifford Harris “T.I.,” and his wife Tameka Harris “Tiny” (collectively, “T&T”).

“These criminal allegations span over fifteen years of methodical, sadistic abuse against women in various venues throughout the country. These individual claims paint eerily consistent allegations of women prior to or upon immediately entering T&T’s home, hotel, or tour bus were coerced by Tiny to ingest drugs or unknowingly administered drugs to impair the victims’ ability to consent to subsequent vile sexual acts.

“Due to the breadth and complexity of this matter, the potential for many victims coming forward, jurisdictional powers and resources needed to investigate T&T and their co-conspirators, criminal referrals were sent by Mr. Blackburn to the Georgia US Attorney in the Northern District, the California U.S. Attorney in the Central District, State Attorney Generals of California and Georgia, and the Los Angeles District Attorney Office. The referrals request the respective offices open a criminal probe under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) and Georgia’s Rape, Kidnapping, RICO, and Terroristic Threats Statues,” reads the press release.

The defamation lawsuit, which is reportedly scheduled for filing in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on March 1, names T.I., Tiny, and Anderson.