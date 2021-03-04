Cast of ‘Snowfall’ discuss major comeback after chaos of 2020

After the chaotic year that was 2020, it felt as if things might never fully get back to normal. Members of the cast of the hit FX crime drama series “Snowfall” know those feelings all too well. They dealt with heavy topics such as drugs, sex and violence on the series and the loss of its beloved creator, John Singleton.

In a recent interview with rolling out, several cast members described how they felt about Singleton’s death and what it was like filming season four during the turmoil of 2020. They expressed a collective sense of responsibility to continue the real and authentic feeling of “Snowfall,” which revolves around the crack epidemic in the early 1980s in Los Angeles and its impact on the city.

“One of the great things about John was that he didn’t need to dominate in a way that all the creativity belonged to him. He shared it. He just said, ‘What are you guys on? What’s going on?” said Walter Mosely, a consulting producer and writer on the show. “One of the reasons that the show’s been able to continue is because he’d bequeathed everything to us well before, you know, he died.”

The entire cast felt as if they had a duty to not only themselves but also to Singleton. “You can’t really… I can’t really put into words what it’s like to lose a loved one,” said actress Angela Lewis, who plays Aunt Louie. She and other cast members made it clear to move with intention as they filmed season four.

The energy that the cast brought for the new season has been intensified as they seek to continue Singleton’s legacy and also amplify their voices about the fight against racial injustice.

“I have a feeling that the energy that we were living in at that time will come absolutely through, and it is what has made this season,” said actress Michael Hyatt, who plays Cissy Saint, the mother of 20-year-old drug dealer Franklin Saint, portrayed by actor Damson Idris.

“Snowfall” has impacted viewers every season, and the cast brought nothing less to season four. “I would definitely say, for me, I came back filming the rest of ‘Snowfall’ with a whole new perspective, and I personally feel I felt free,” said actor Isaiah John, who plays Leon Simmons. “I felt very free.”

To watch “Snowfall,” tune into FX at 10 p.m. EST on Wednesdays.