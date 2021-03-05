 Skip to content

Wesley Snipes transforms himself into General Izzi from Nexdoria, leader of the neighboring country to the Black mecca of Zamunda in the highly anticipated film Coming 2 America. In this exclusive interview, the award-winning actor sits down with rolling out to discuss how he narrowly missed being in the 1988 comedy classic, Coming To America, and the introduction of his new character in the 2021 sequel. He also discussed working with his on-screen children, Rotimi and Teyana Taylor, the glorious country of Nextdoria and so much more. Directed by Craig Brewer, Coming 2 America releases globally on Prime Video Friday, March 5, 2021.

Wesley Snipes revels in leading the country of Nextdoria in ‘Coming 2 America’

March 5, 2021

Media Maven. Celebrity Interviewer. Entertainment Journalist. Social Influencer. Passionate Writer. Follow my journey on FB @PorshaMonique and IG @iAmPorshaMonique