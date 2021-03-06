Cardi B releasing a doll in her likeness

Cardi B is getting into the toy business. The star stopped by the “Today” show on March 5 to announce the news.

The “WAP” rapper partnered with Real Women Are to release a limited-edition doll in her likeness that is available to order until Sunday, March 7, and will never be available again. Cardi’s doll retails for $35 and pre-orders are currently being taken at www.realwomenare.com. A VIP Cardi B doll is also available for $99 which comes with two dolls of the rapper along with gold-plated accessories.

Cardi shared with the “Today” show how the idea came about. “I have a 2-year-old, right? And I buy dolls every time I go to Target and they expensive. Somebody came with this idea to me and I’m like, ‘That is great because I would love my daughter to play with a doll that looks like me.’ I mean, all these other dolls look like me, I might as well make one for myself. But then I also came up with a plan, because these dolls are supposed to represent different women. So I feel like after mine drops, I want to drop a doll of different artists,” she said.

Cardi B also said she plans to extend the idea to feature other women working in various career paths.