Teen author Maryam Muhammad says everyone must live their truth

Maryam Azeeza Muhammad is a 19-year-old journalism student and poet attending Temple University in Philadelphia. She is the author of the book Bantu Knots and Butterflies: A Written Reflection, a collection of essays in which Muhammad explores spirituality, self-determination and femininity.

Rolling out sat down with Muhammad to discuss her new book and women’s empowerment.

What inspired you to write this book?

I was inspired to write this book because of my rebellious spirit. I don’t like people trying to define me without my permission, or putting labels on me unless I’ve already picked them out for myself. I wanted to define who I was with this book; what labels I claim.

What do you want readers to learn from the book?

I hope that readers take away three ideas: that growth is not always linear, that one’s truth is uniquely their own, and that one’s freedom is their own responsibility.

