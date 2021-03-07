Pharrell Williams to open new hotel in Miami

Pharrell Williams has entered the hospitality business and will open his new Goodtime Hotel in April 2021. The Grammy Award-winning producer has partnered with Miami hospitality king and entrepreneur David Grutman to bring their vacation spot to South Beach.

The two have been working on the new venture for the past three years, but planning stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Skateboard P spoke with Miami magazine Ocean Drive about the new project. “The Goodtime will light up this community. People are going to be inspired by what we’re doing here. It will be good energy, good vibrations, good space, and of course, a good time,” he said.

The Goodtime Hotel will offer a large-scale pool deck, where guests will be able to participate in everything from live entertainment to outdoor yoga classes to Uno tournaments. The stay also includes extravagant cabanas, an outdoor bar and VIP seating. Room rates will start at $260 a night. The hotel is also located on Washington Avenue and is part of a plan to revitalize one of Miami’s historic neighborhoods.

Continue reading on the next page.