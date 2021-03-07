Dr. Rashad Richey, host of the popular Rashad Richey Morning Show in Atlanta, GA (on-air from 7 am-10 am weekdays on News & Talk 1380-WAOK, V-103 (HD3) and the Radio App), will now be a featured host on the TYT Network, which includes The Young Turks, The Damage Report and other programs.

TYT is America’s largest streaming progressive news network and the #1 most engaging news and politics network. The award-winning network generates over 500 million views a month. TYT’s 24/7 programming is available on YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Xumo, Twitch, Comcast Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Samsung TV Plus, Apple Podcast and more.

TYT was founded by TV media commentator, attorney, and progressive powerhouse Cenk Uygur of The Young Turks and is home to popular television talents like John Iadarola and Ana Kasparian.

Richey, a university professor and lecturer, known for his intelligent no-holds-barred debate style, was voted “Best Talk Radio Personality in Atlanta” by readers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, making him the first African-American to receive the honor. Richey is also the first political analyst at CBS News – Atlanta to receive an Emmy nomination for his precise and fact-based analysis of current political issues. Many Americans are familiar with Richey nationally from his regular appearances as a political commentator on MSNBC, The Fox News Channel, Fox Business, CNBC, and BBC.

Richey will be a regular host on the show “The Conversation” with guest co-host appearances across TYT’s various programs, including The Young Turks, The Damage Report, and others. In Richey’s first few days on the network, his videos have received more than 100,000 views across TYT’s online platforms. The TYT Network will also be home for Richey’s own show, “Dr. Rashad Richey: Indisputable” starting Monday, March 15th, and every Monday thereafter from 11:15 – 2:15pmPT/ 2:15-5:15 pm ET on Twitch.tv/TYT.