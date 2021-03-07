Rodney Perry, Navv Greene share excitement about being in ‘Coming 2 America’

When comedian Rodney Perry got the call that he was cast in Eddie Murphy’s highly anticipated film Coming 2 America, he said he and his wife cried together.

Fellow comedian Navv Greene was so high off the news that he made the cut, he quipped that he could have levitated right off the ground — which would be quite the feat as he often jokes about his portly physique.

This was a monumental moment for both men who beat out more than 70 comedians to star alongside Murphy, a comedic living legend.

In fact, the mass stampede to for a part in Coming 2 America was so intense that Arsenio Hall said A-list celebrities throughout Hollywood were actually trying to pay to be in the film, Greene recalled.

For the two comics to make the final cut created next-level excitement.

“I walked upstairs and my wife was in the kitchen by herself,” Perry recalls of the moment he got the news and was walking like a zombie from “The Walking Dead.” “I was kind of shell-shocked. And she was like, ‘yo, what’s wrong?’ I’m like, no, it’s all good. I booked the movie. She’s like, ‘you booked the movie? What is it?’ And I said ‘Coming to America 2.‘ And she looked at me. I looked at her. And we just cried, man. It was just like one of those defining moments. This is a milestone.”

Greene said it didn’t really register that he was really going to be in the movie until he was on the set and vibing with Perry and other comedians like Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones and Luenell.

Flip the page to see Greene regale about his experience with Murphy.

“Man we look up and Eddie Murphy comes through. And you see him with your own eyes, like this s— is real,” Greene said, still astonished about the experience. “I’m going to be in a movie with Eddie Murphy.”

Both comedians likened the experience of being on the set with Murphy to going to college. “During the three days we bonded and I heard stories I had never heard before,” Greene added. “Like, it’s bigger than just the screen time. It was like we were learning the game and soaking it up and listening to stories.”

Perry and Greene had already starred in two films together — #DigitalLivesMatter in 2016 and Dirty South House Arrest in 2017. The two have built a strong rapport from seeing each other frequently on the comedy circuit.

But getting to be in the same film with Murphy will always be a highpoint in the careers of both comedians.