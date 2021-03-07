Too Short calls Lori Harvey a ‘player’ and defends her dating choices (videos)

Lori Harvey’s dating life has been a popular topic of late especially since she and Michael B. Jordan have become an item. In the past, the socialite and stepdaughter of comedian Steve Harvey has dated Future, Diddy, Trey Songz and Diddy’s son, Justin Combs.

Rapper Boosie recently weighed in on her dating choices and said only a “simp” would get serious after knowing who she has dated. However longtime player and rapper Too $hort came to Harvey’s defense and shared his thoughts with Vlad TV on her dating life.

“Well I think if you’re a ballplayer and your kid grows up around that environment, maybe that kid might grow up to like ballplayers,” said the California rapper. “If you grew up or if you raise a kid around the entertainment industry, that’s usually what is appealing to you. So I get the part about not dating out of popular circles ’cause she’s has a really popular father and in comparison to that … [she wants] her own man [that can] stand up to her daddy’s status.”

Too $hort also explained that times are changing and it’s unfair to hold people to old standards.

“I just feel like in this new world of women being more accepted in just being who they are — not being women put into a social box where you have to act like this or be like this,” the legendary Oakland MC added. “I think it’s okay for a female to be a player. I think it’s okay if she dated two of them at the same time and if she hid it from him or if she told him, I think it’s okay [as long as] they not running around having panic fits and breaking stuff and then going around [with their] little social media wars going on…”

The “Freaky Tales” rapper also made another point in defense of Lori Harvey. “Is Paris Hilton not married now, and chilling and living life. Paris had lots of boyfriends and she’s now okay,” he commented.

