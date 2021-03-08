Travis Scott feeds 1K families in Houston devastated by winter freeze

Travis Scott once lived in a crime-ridden, drug-addled neighborhood littered with dilapidated homes and filled with pervasive feelings of hopelessness. As a result, the rapper understands what underprivileged residents of his former stomps are grappling with following the aftermath of Texas’ freezing winter ice storm.

Scott, who was born in Houston as Jacques Bermon Webster II 29 years ago, and his Cactus Jack Foundation returned to the city to deliver more than 1,000 meals to citizens. Many are still suffering in a myriad of ways due to the state’s egregious lack of preparedness during the unprecedented winter freeze. It shut down their power grid and left scores of folks shivering and hungry in their homes amid sub-freezing temperatures.

According to Complex, the Cactus Jack Foundation held a contact-free, drive-through giveaway at Willowridge High School on Saturday afternoon gave each family canned goods, water, fresh produce, masks, and PPE gear.

Even though Travis, who has a child with socialite Kylie Jenner, was not in attendance, the rapper’s sister Webster was there alongside Mayor Sylvestor Turner.