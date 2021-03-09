Keke Palmer inks production deal with Entertainment One

Keke Palmer is taking her career to new heights and just signed an overall deal with Entertainment One (eOne). Under the agreement, eOne will manage worldwide rights and serve as the studio on all projects she creates under the partnership.

“As a woman of many talents, Keke has made a lasting impression on audiences all over the world. We are thrilled to be collaborating with her on several upcoming projects and are excited to see what next she has in store,” stated Michael Lombardo, eOne’s president of Global Television in a statement from the company.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with eOne to create entertaining, meaningful, fun television experiences that will deeply connect with audiences and be reflective of our current world. eOne’s commitment to allowing talent to bring their unique lens and lead the storytelling process made them an ideal partner for me,” Palmer said in the statement.”

Besides writing and producing her own projects, Palmer recently signed on as a voice talent for “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” The carton is a revamped version of the popular carton series “The Proud Family” which aired from 2001-2005 and centered around a Black family.

Palmer has also been cast in Jordan Peele’s secret new horror film project along with Daniel Kaluuya which will be released on July 22, 2022. She also has a new scripted comedy podcast with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson called “Hit Job” that premieres on April 22 on Audible.