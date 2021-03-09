Migos’ record label Quality Control inks deal to develop TV shows

Quality Control Music is one of the top music labels currently running the game with acts like Migos and Lil Baby and is now forging their way into Hollywood. QC just entered into a co-production deal with Trioscope Studios, the company behind Netflix’s animated hybrid drama The Liberator.

Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas, founders of Quality Control Music, launched Quality Films last year and hired Brian Sher to run the division. Last year they released the City Girls’ five-part YouTube documentary “The Series,” which centered around the Miami rapping duo’s City on Lock album.

The two companies will develop TV series via the agreement and are already in development on their first project — a horror series about the African American struggle in America based on a graphic novel.

“We’re prioritizing opportunities that redefine how our animated drama platform can shape how stories are experienced,” explained Trioscope’s L.C. Crowley in a statement to Deadline. “Quality Control has revolutionized the music industry and influenced American pop culture monumentally; through our partnership, we’ll create a unique fusion of culture and animation to take television to the next level.”

Continue reading on the next page.