B. Scott to host the after show for Lena Waithe’s popular LGBTQ series

BET has announced that B. Scott will host the official after-show for “Twenties,” the network’s hit series focused on LGBTQ Black narratives.

“Twenties The After Show” will follow season two of the critically acclaimed hit-series from the creator, writer, and executive producer Lena Waithe and Hillman Grad Productions.

The half-hour series will touch on key themes explored in each week’s episode and highlight an esteemed roster of Black LGBTQ+ voices that haven’t always been given a platform to share their personal experiences.

“I am proud to make history as the first trans non-binary person to host and executive produce a show at BET. I am in a place of forgiveness and I am honored to help turn the page on the past and be a part of the network’s move toward a more inclusive future for everyone. Thank you Scott Mills, Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani for making this historic moment happen,” said B. Scott in a statement to Variety.

Continue reading on the next page.