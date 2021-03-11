Cynthia Bailey is committed to supporting other Black businesses

Cynthia Bailey has exhibited serial entrepreneurial signs over her decade-long tenure on “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” She launched a modeling agency, an eyeglass line, a bag line featuring her daughter Noelle, and most recently a wine cellar (The Bailey Wine Cellar). The supermodel-turned-entrepreneur has wisely utilized her “RHOA” platform to fuel her personal business ventures along while the series enjoys showcasing her personal relationships.

Recent episodes of “RHOA” showcased Bailey’s scandalous bachelorette party, but while her castmates were arguing over who was caught off-camera with the stripper, Cynthia was focused on marrying the love of her life, sportscaster Mike Hill in a lavish ceremony during the COVID-19 restrictions.

“I just had to see if my eyes were deceiving me or not with Bolo but when I finished fact-checking I left the rest of them to it,” Bailey laughs. She admitted to having several conversations with her now-husband about what exactly transpired at the party. “I am learning how to be the best wife I can be and I wanted to make sure that I wasn’t doing anything wrong by participating in that. I wanted to be able to have fun with my girls and not get accused of being on ‘aunty vibes’ but I also didn’t want to disrespect my husband.”

Continue reading on the next page.