Tyrese shows off new bae just after begging for his wife back (photo)

Instagram users took off after Tyrese for stunting at the NBA All-Star weekend not long after he was on IG begging for his estranged wife back.

About a month ago, Tyrese Gibson, 42, had fans scratching their heads when he visited Gospel singer Kirk Franklin’s IG page on his anniversary to salute his wife. There, Tyrese complained in Franklin’s comments section that it should have also been he and his wife in the same loving place as a couple.

Fast forward to the NBA All-Star weekend. Tyrese has someone film him sitting with his new bae high inside State Farm Arena with a strange health message to fans.

Some speculated that Tyrese, who is notoriously petty, is getting revenge after his estranged wife, Samantha Gibson, who warned folks against dating celebrities, undergoes the divorce process.

Regardless of his motives, fans articulated their disgust with the optics of this latest Tyrese move.

“Doing the same crap he did with his first wife. Now his second. Your the problem and now I’m disgusted,” one IG user said in the comments section.

“Unfollowing! I was a fan. His wife deserves more respect than this. Even if they are separated I don’t agree she has to see this,” said a second user.

Another fan said: “I’m sad to see how you can do something like this. Even if she’s a bootie call you don’t have to put it out on Social Media. For one day your daughters will see 😢😢 Learn you Love Yourself, you don’t need anyone else to Validate you. Stay True To Yourself and don’t Settle🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Praying For You My Brother🙌🏼.”

“You haven’t even been separated long! Why do men do this! FOCUS!,” a fourth person added.