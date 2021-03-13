‘Black-ish’ star Marsai Martin inks another big deal

“Black-ish” star Marsai Martin is making power moves behind the camera and has secured a home for her new series “Saturdays.” The Disney Channel has ordered a pilot for Martin’s executive produced comedy through her Genius Entertainment production company about a young Black girl and her competitive roller-skating crew.

Danielle Jalade has been cast in the lead role as “Paris,” and veteran actors Omar Gooding and Golden Brooks will play her parents.

“ ‘Saturdays’ follows Paris, who, since the age of four, has been honing her skills on the cool parquet floor of Saturdays, a local skating rink owned and operated by a former ’90s hip-hop back-up dancer. Paris is the leader of a skate crew and is determined to take them all the way to the top. However, she has sickle cell disease, and when it flares up, it’ll take every ounce of determination to prove her doubters wrong, including her concerned family,” the show’s synopsis reads.

Continue reading on the next page.