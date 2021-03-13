Mickey Guyton will be the 1st Black woman to host the Country Music Awards

Mickey Guyton will make history in April when she becomes the first Black woman to host the Country Music Awards. Guyton will co-host the awards with fellow country music star Keith Urban and is nominated for “New Female Artist of the Year” as well.

“Over the years, the Academy of Country Music has always been a home for me through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion,” Guyton told The Associated Press. “This is a moment of great significance for me and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans.”

Urban, a 15-time Academy of Country Music Award winner, hosted the show solo last year and also performed with Guyton during the ceremony.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend Mickey. I love that finally everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber creative spirit in full light,” Urban commented to the AP.

Guyton is also performing at Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14, where she will sing her single, “Black Like Me,” which is nominated for best country solo performance. She is also the first Black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category.

“Black Like Me” was released on June 2, 2020, amidst the George Floyd protests and was featured on her third EP Bridges, which was released on September 11, 2020. The Country Music Awards will air on CBS on April 18 from three Nashville music venues.

“This song means so much to me. I never in a million years thought that ‘Black Like Me’ would get the attention that it has. It allowed me to shine a light on my experiences as a Black woman in America, but so many other people’s experiences too. This is our story,” she posted this week on Instagram.

