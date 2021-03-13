Moniece Slaughter discusses alleged threats from Dr. Dre’s camp (video)

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Moniece Slaughter claimed in February 2021 that she was threatened after speaking about hip-hop producer billionaire Dr. Dre dating her co-star Apryl Jones. The reality TV star addressed the couple’s relationship on Instagram Live, revealing, “It’s been a while that they’ve been together.”

Slaughter also claims she was warned to stop speaking on the NWA rapper’s relationships as he is currently in the middle of a divorce from his wife Nicole Young. She spoke with “Hollywood Unlocked” this week and claimed that the person who called her said they knew where she lived.

“He’s like basically not aggressive, but you know that tone when somebody wants to let you know — like it’s the calm before the storm. But he was saying things to me like, ‘Yeah, you know you mentioned Dre and Apryl on your ‘Live’ at 13 minutes and 29 seconds when you were showing your fans your house when they asked you for a house tour,’ commented Slaughter.

“So first of all, a man that I don’t know, who just got out of prison, that I’ve never met, couldn’t identify in a lineup, calling my phone is a threat in itself. Now you’re implying – this is an implied threat letting me know that you know the layout of my house,” she added.

