Kamala Harris honors nation’s youth at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards

Vice President Kamala Harris paid tribute to children around the country at Nickelodeon’s 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, March 13. Harris presented the Generation Change Award to all the “young leaders” who’ve persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Generation Change honor is a yearly pro-social initiative, on the part of Viacom CBS, that aims to acknowledge the contributions of the nation’s youth, in paving the way toward a better world. Last year’s Generation Change speaker was renowned NBA champion LeBron James.

“Thank you Nickelodeon and also thank you to the young leaders for being so incredible and for all that you do and will do. From social distancing to remote learning, you’ve been through a lot this year but through it all, you young leaders have really stepped up. You’ve worn your masks, you’ve helped out your neighbors, you’ve been role models in your community,” said Harris.

Harris also applauded children around the country for taking initiative to better enhance the nation.

“You know when I was young my mother used to say, ‘Kamala, don’t just sit around and complain about things. Do something about it.’ Well, you are doing something. You are creating a better future and you inspire me and President Biden every day. We are so grateful for you and we want you to know that we’re doing everything we can to make sure all of our students and our young leaders can get back to school and back with your friends and be safe and thrive. Thank you for stepping up. You make us in your country so proud,” Harris added.

Nickelodeon’s Kid Choice Awards were hosted this year by Nickelodeon alum Kenan Thompson. Take a look at Harris honoring the kids for their courage and commitment on the next page.