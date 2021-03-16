Snoop Dogg and 19 Crimes release new wine

Snoop Dogg has partnered with 19 Crimes for the release of his new wine, Snoop’s Cali Rosé on Monday, March 15, 2021. The legendary West Coast MC and 19 Crimes first linked up last year to unveil the rapper’s signature Snoop Cali Red. Currently sold in grocery and liquor stores nationwide, the venture proved to be a financial success which has led to the release of the new spirit.

“We did it big with 19 Crimes Cali Red, so you know we had to do it again — and this time, I was thinking pink. I can’t wait for everyone to sip on my Snoop Cali Rosé and bring those fresh feels from spring into summer and beyond. I hope when you open a bottle of this wine you take a little mind trip to my Cali home. This is how we Rosé the Snoop Dogg way,” explained the rapper to the New York Daily News.

Snoop’s Cali Rosé is the first California rosé for the brand and Snoop will once again host the interactive “Ask the Doggfather” experience to promote his latest venture. Fans are able to log on to askthedoggfather.com on a mobile device and scan the bottle’s label. From there, they are able ask a question and Snoop will appear in miniature holographic form ready to offer words of wisdom with a touch of his signature swagger.

