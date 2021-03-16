Wack 100 sued for beating up ‘The Parkers’ star Ken L.

The Game’s manger Wack 100’s lethal hand game has landed him in hot water once again. The outspoken music executive is being sued by actor Kenneth Lawson who claims Wack knocked him out in December 2019 after a dispute.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Lawson claims his jaw was wired shut after the altercation that also left his face bloody and disfigured.

Lawson claims he and his wife Monique were dining at the sushi restaurant, Yamashiro in Hollywood, when he was approached by Wack 100, who he says he had never met before. He went on to state Wack started yelling at him and accused Kenneth of speaking to his wife.

Lawson then claimed that his wife introduced herself as such in an attempt to calm things down when Wack yelled, “Keep your b—-h in check,” before delivering the blow to his jaw, causing him to “violently strike his head on the ground, knocking him unconscious.”

Lawson and his wife Monique are suing for unspecified damages and the lawsuit also reveals that he lost his job on the Bounce TV series “In The Cut,” which was in its seventh season at the time.

Birdman and Cash Money Records are also named in the lawsuit, which states that Wack 100 was at the restaurant promoting a new artist on the label named Bre when the incident occurred. Wack also runs Cash Money West, the label’s West Coast arm, which includes platinum rapper Blueface.

Lawson, whose also credited under the name Ken L., previously starred alongside LL Cool J, Alfonso Ribeiro, Kim Wayans and Maia Campbell in the 90s sitcom “In The House.” He also played the character “T” for five years on “The Parkers,” which starred Mo’Nique and Countess Vaughn.

His resume includes appearances on “Moesha” and the “Smart Guy” as well. Lawson appears to have recovered judging from his pictures on his Instagram page and will be starring in the upcoming sci-fi horror film Lumina.