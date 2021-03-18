Cynthia Erivo has a lot to say about Aretha Franklin and changing stereotypes

British actress Cynthia Erivo is redefining the term “multifaceted” performer. Having become a member of an exclusive club of Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winners, Erivo has also earned two Academy Award nominations along the way. It’s clear Erivo is the limitless anomaly, and as critics gauge the possibility of her reaching EGOT status by adding the Oscar to her lengthy list of accomplishments, the actress remains focused on the work and dedicated o her craft.

Rolling out sat down with Erivo as she prepared for the much-anticipated release of National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha” miniseries. Erivo was candid about the process of portraying the Queen of Soul, changing racial stereotypes and why she was not surprised by allegations of racial discrimination within the royal family.

Did you know National Geographic was doing this production on Aretha Franklin or were you tapped to play the role?

In 2018, I was on the red carpet at the Tonys and was asked to sing. I sang “Ain’t No Way” as it’s one of my favorite songs. Someone sent that video to Clive Davis. So I got a call from my agent saying they wanted me to come in and have a conversation about Aretha.

You’ve played another larger-than-life historical figure in Harriet Tubman. Were there any commonalities between these larger-than-life personalities?

Both women had this unshakable determination. They both knew what they wanted and what they were deserving of. For Harriet, it was freedom and she knew she had a right to it. And I guess for Aretha it could’ve been the same the freedom to own, to be who she was fully in front of an audience to make music and have ownership over it. Both women also had a desire to spread that freedom to others. Aretha wanted to share that same freedom with other artists and Harriet was unable to rest unless her people were free. That was the biggest commonality between them, but they also both could sing. Both used music for communication, Harriet used song to communicate and save; and we see Aretha using music to communicate emotion and deal with the things that happened to her in her life.

The miniseries introduces audiences to many issues Aretha struggled to overcome that most fans weren’t privy to. Were you surprised to learn about some of her internal struggles?

When you go into playing these roles, you don’t always compute that they are human first. We all know and love them as icons but we forget in order for [Aretha] to be this larger-than-life-hero and sage of music, she had to live through a lot of things — hardships, heartbreak, motherhood — in order to tell the stories the way she was able to in song. I don’t think I realized she was a mother at 12 and by 14 she had two and while all this was happening, she was becoming the Aretha that we would grow to love.

Do you believe that Aretha would be pleased with your portrayal?

I truly hope so.

