The newly redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue may be just what you’re looking for

The beauty of the newly redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue is much more than skin deep. Now don’t get it twisted, the exterior redesign as you can see in the picture is quite outstanding. Whether it’s brunch time, game time or an evening out, the front grill gives off a whole lot of personality when you roll up on the scene. Plus, you’re sitting on 19-inch alloy wheels with the newly designed sharp cut fenders that add to the V-Motion feel of the grill mixed with two-tone paint, rear spoiler, and inverted V motion rear facade, you will definitely turn some heads. Now let’s go beyond the skin.

The Rogue comes with a 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-cylinder engine with Xtronic CVT that provides 181 hp, an 11 hp increase from the 2020 model. The engine is well matched to the vehicle and keeps it fun to drive while delivering 32 mpg highway and 25 in the city. For those who like more control, there’s a manual mode with paddle shifters to go with the very intelligent all-wheel drive system. Add to that the drive mode dial that you can set for different terrains and you can get the feel you want to make the drive your own.

