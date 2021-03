Anissa Blair

Writing is my passion but being a mother and wife are definitely important too. I decided to start a blog that represented everyday women just trying to cope doing average sh--. Nothing out of the ordinary; unless you count trying to juggle a career with a family. I'm that woman that has failed more times than she cares to count, but consciously decided to say what the he--; let me try it AGAIN! I proudly proclaim that I’m 40 something and a happily married woman (I’m not bragging but I’m on my third marriage) with three beautiful children. I can scream from the mountaintop that I finally got it RIGHT! I’ve kissed quite a few frogs to get to my Prince Charming. I plan on discussing all topics, the good-the bad and the ugly related to navigating through life’s obstacles and road blocks into building and keeping successful relationships while trying to maintain your sanity. No taboo topics here.