10 questions to ask when dating while Black in a year-long pandemic

Dating while Black can be hard, especially during a pandemic. However, life must go on. These days, the pandemic has changed the way people are meeting. Thanks to social distancing, many different online platforms like Tinder, Hinge, Black People Meet, BLK have become the “go-to” destinations to find quarantine companionship.

So what do you do once you have finally found someone and it is time to slide into their DMs? What are you going to say on that first Facetime or Zoom call?

Rolling out has your back and we researched the best questions to ask while dating Black.

1. Ask general questions: First, start with all the general questions and make sure it remains conversational. Remember, this is not an interrogation, and you are not checking qualities off a list. Ask how involved is their family in their affairs. Who lives at home? But remember not to forget everything that was said. Treasure this information.

2. Check the comfort levels: The next questions can provide tons of insight. However, be careful venturing down this path. Checking comfort levels is important. It is best to slide them in as if you are making small talk. Ask if there is anything they feel self-conscious about? Areas they don’t want you to “grab” or “nuzzle,” or are there areas they want to work on?

3. Take a heart check: It is important to ask how serious they are about settling down. Are they just getting to know people? Are they “sewing wild oats?” Are they looking for a soul mate? How dedicated will they be to a relationship?

4. Make sure they can keep up: Are they you low-key chill or high energy and adventurous type? You want to know now if they are down for zip lining across the jungle or would they prefer to stay home? Also, make sure to find out if they have any health conditions.

5. What is our plan for fight boredom: How spontaneous are they? Are they comfortable with new people and new situations? How open are they to trying new things?

6. What does God have to do with this? “If they are spiritual, that is always a plus. But we need to know all the rules and regulations upfront. Will we need a chaperone? Do we go to Church? Temple? Mosque?

7. Is there a soft side? Can they be as vulnerable as they are strong? Can they let down their guard? Can they get over their fear or past hurts? Will they be bringing baggage? Are they able to form a deep emotional bond?

8. Is there a positive mindset? Do they have a winning attitude in life? Or are they low vibration? Do they complain or do they figure out how to make things work?

9. How do they budget: Do they save, spend money or plan for the future?

10. Let’s talk sex: What do they like or dislike? Does anyone have any psychological triggers? Can they take you to the moon and back?