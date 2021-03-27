Black-owned cannabis company launches in Canada

The cannabinoid-focused biopharmaceutical company Avicanna will be licensing the Viola brand of former NBA star Al Harrington to create specific formulations for sale across medical and consumer retail channels in Canada.

According to Forbes, Viola will receive a royalty fee for the use of its name, but Avicanna will ultimately develop the products being sold north of the border.

Founded by NBA veteran Al Harrington, Viola is leading the charge on minority participation and social equity in the U.S. cannabis industry through its social equity and education initiative Viola Cares. It’s also the first Black-owned multinational brand in the cannabis business.

“We’re so excited to announce the expansion of Viola’s mission and reach into Canada with the help of the Avicanna team. Their commitment to research and development of cannabis in the medical and pharmaceutical industries makes them the perfect biotech partner to bring Viola’s brand to our northern neighbors, and we’re looking forward to the bright future ahead,“ stated Harrington to Forbes.

“Through this partnership, we aim to expand and build on Al’s vision for the cannabis industry and provide premium cannabis products in a socially and ethically responsible way. We are proud to partner with a like-minded organization that is focused on inclusion and social equity while providing a culturally-diverse society of Canadians with a brand that they can relate to,” added, Aras Azadian, CEO of Avicanna.