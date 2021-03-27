Storm Reid signs with Maybelline (video)

A Wrinkle In Time star Storm Reid has been named Maybelline New York’s newest global spokesmodel. Reid joins fashion model Gigi Hadid, as another powerhouse talent who will share her voice with the brand’s global community.

“It’s this spirit that brought Maybelline and Storm together. Storm is a standout voice and changemaker,” said Trisha Ayyagari, Global Brand President, Maybelline New York Worldwide to Fashionista.com. “She is a deeply talented actress, a courageous champion of equality and has energy that lights up any room. I’ve always admired Storm and knew she would be a great addition to the Maybelline brand.”

Storm will lend her talents to support Maybelline’s Brave Together initiative to address anxiety and depression, along with the brand’s ongoing diversity work.

“Maybelline has been in my family for as long as I can remember,” added Reid to the website. “I’m looking forward to this new chapter with Maybelline where I will be able to use my voice to champion young women and my generation through my work with the brand.”

The “Euphoria” actress announced the news on Instagram to her 1.3 million followers as well.

“A Storm is coming to @Maybelline New York! Wow. I’m absolutely honored. Floored to join the Maybelline family, and be a part of a brand with a shared mission to inspire, drive change, and empower women. I can’t wait to create more beautiful things together. It’s only up from here. 🌩✨ #globalspokesperson,” posted the 17-year-old Atlanta native.

Storm also revealed to Glamour that her mother gave her the best beauty advice ever and is one of her biggest champions.

“She’s always said, and says to this day, that beauty has nothing to do with your outward appearance. It’s all internal. And of course, you can be a beautiful girl, the most gorgeous girl in the world, but if your soul isn’t beautiful and if you don’t try to be a good person [then you’re not],” she continued.

