Attorney for alleged Nipsey Hussle shooter says bail is ‘extremely high’

Eric Holder, the man accused of shooting Nipsey Hussle to death two years ago, was in court on Thursday, March 25, asking to have his “extremely high” bail reduced. Holder’s public defender Lowynn Young claimed the $6.5 million bail was too steep and filed to have it reduced considerably.

According to the New York Daily News, the public filing argues Holder’s criminal history before the alleged shooting was “insignificant,” including only one felony conviction in 2012 for carrying a concealed firearm.

“Based on the isolated nature of this case, Mr. Holder does not pose a risk of harm to the public,” the motion states. “Even a reduction of bail down to $4 million should satisfy any concerns by the court and the District Attorney,” the filing from Young states.

The filing also stated that Holder isn’t a flight risk because he doesn’t hold a passport and has significant family ties to the community, including a father who’s a government worker. Judge Curtis B. Rappé gave prosecutors until next Tuesday to respond to the motion and set a follow-up hearing for April 6.

Nipsey Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was gunned down in the parking lot of The Marathon Clothing store he owned at the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue in South Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. Surveillance footage showed the shooting occurred in broad daylight, with two people falling to the ground and bystanders fleeing for their lives.

The grand jury indicted Holder, 31, on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and weapons charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

In related news, TMZ reports that Hussle’s estate has reportedly reached a settlement with Crips LLC over the slogan “The Marathon Continues.”

According to TMZ, Hussle’s brother Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom informed the Los Angeles County Court in writing on Thursday, March 25, that the lawsuit is on its way to being completely resolved. The beloved rapper’s estate sued the corporate administrator last October after they filed a trademark for “The Marathon Continues” two months after the rapper’s death.

The family claimed they already owned several “Marathon” trademarks related to The Marathon Clothing Store in South Central L.A. and would fight for it. As the monetary details are being worked out, the suit also calls for any merchandise with an unauthorized Marathon slogan to be destroyed.