Angela Yee discusses Private Label hair extensions and securing wealth

Maintaining dope hairstyles can be expensive, so business mogul and co-host of The Breakfast Club, Angela Yee, offers affordable products from Private Label Extensions. Available online and in stores, it’s the premier source for hair extensions, wigs and lashes. During the wholesale day in Detroit on Sunday, March 28, 2021, the entire line was available at discounted pricing. The event provided the everyday consumer with access to quality items that are normally exclusive to beauty industry professionals. Yee, who owns several properties in Detroit, intentionally brought a Private Label boutique to the Motor City this past February.

“I feel like Detroit, the women here, their hair is always done. It’s a real place where people care so much about being put together right. So, I thought this would be a good place to open a high-quality, hair store with prices that aren’t ridiculous,” she said as she engaged with fans and her staff.

Yee’s partner and the CEO of Private Label, Mikey Moran, has been in the hair industry since 2012. The Atlanta-based company’s collaborations in Asia make it a direct source for hard-to-find items such as HD closures. More than $10,000,000 of its products have sold within the past two years.

Like many women, the host of the award-winning Lip Service podcast enjoys having options for her hair. “Hair is an accessory, and when you do this, it should be something that you normally don’t have — something fun, something different,” she said.

Although she is excited about the expansion of her brand, Yee, who is of Afro-Caribbean and Asian heritage, spoke about the uptick in violence against Asians that has prompted #StopAsianHate. “I don’t like the division in the Black and the Asian community,” she said. “I know that Asian beauty supplies don’t treat people well. That’s a real issue. It’s also a cultural thing. … I have a problem with anybody that thinks it’s OK to beat somebody up. We’re all trying to fight against the same thing — white supremacy.”

