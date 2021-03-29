Megan Thee Stallion denounces anti-Asian violence: ‘Enough is enough’

Megan Thee Stallion is helping donate $50,000 in honor of the victims of the Atlanta spa shootings.

The “Savage” hitmaker has teamed up with Fashion Nova and activist May Lee to make a donation to Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta — the only nonprofit legal advocacy firm dedicated to protecting the civil rights of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the South East of America — after being left “heartbroken” by the deaths of eight people, six of whom were women of Asian descent, when a gunman opened fire at three spas on March 16, 2021.

Megan announced on Instagram: “I am heartbroken by the loss of eight individuals taken from their families on March 16 in a senseless, violent attack against Asian Americans.

“To honor the memory of these victims, @FashionNova and I have partnered with the journalist and Asian activist @mayleeshow on a $50,000 donation to @advancing_justice_atl who work tirelessly to protect the civil and human rights of Asian Americans in Georgia and the Southeast.

“We stand in solidarity with all Asian Americans in saying that enough is enough. #StopAsianHate #StandWithAANHPICommunity”

Following the shootings, police arrested 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long and charged him with eight counts of murder.

Megan’s generosity came a few weeks after she joined forces with U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and the National Association of Christian Churches Disaster Services on the Hotties Helping Houston fundraiser, which will foot the bill for the repair costs of the homes of senior citizens and single parents who had their houses destroyed in the Texas freeze.

