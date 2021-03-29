Terrence J partners with Black-owned bank to teach financial literacy at HBCUs

Terrence J has entered the financial arena and has partnered with the Black-owned digital bank First Boulevard. Together they have launched Project Tassels: 1,000 students, 1,000 degrees, 1,000 new outlooks on life.

Terrence J will spearhead the financial education initiative to promote financial literacy among HBCU students through a video series created by First Boulevard. In the lessons, Terrence J will educate HBCU students about credit scores, student loans, credit cards, life off campus and the importance of budgeting and savings.

“I wasn’t entirely knowledgeable about the importance of financial literacy while attending North Carolina A&T State University, or even at the beginning of my career. Had I known then what I know now about wealth-building, I would’ve taken small steps to better manage my finances sooner, explained the actor in a statement to News One.

“With Project Tassels, helping 1,000 students get the degree they’ve earned will add an additional $1B to circulate within the Black community. It’s a great start, but to really change the game, I’m challenging other organizations to join us,” he added.

