Swizz Beatz and Timbaland strike new deal with Peloton exercise bike company

Verzuz is the gift that keeps on giving for Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Fresh off a 2021 NAACP Image Award win for Outstanding Variety Show (series or special), the production kings have now entered into a new marketing partnership with the Peloton stationary bike company.

Under the “Peloton Verzuz” deal, the workouts will allow users at home to work out to artists featured on Verzuz competitions. The collab is part of Peloton’s artist series and kicked off Monday, March 29 with a Brandy vs. Monica run with Rebecca Kennedy. A bike ride led by Cody Rigsby and Emma Lovewell on March 31 will follow, as well as a strength workout from Adrian Williams starting April 1.

“That celebrational energy, which is battling, which is Verzuz. I feel like the parallel lines with Verzuz and Peloton are the same. You in a zone. The energy is there. Everybody is in the V.I.P. The same seat at the show. Imagine having that playlist of that Verzuz and you’re hearing your favorite songs from those artists while you’re going on your journey,” explained Swizz in a statement to Variety.

The Brandy vs. Monica exercises will help celebrate Women’s History Month. The next round of workouts will feature Swizz Beatz and Timbaland going head-to-head, highlighting the legendary producers’ own material for at-home workouts on stationary bikes or treadmills. Those who don’t have a Peloton bike or tread can still participate with the Peloton app.

“Both Peloton and Verzuz are rooted in engaged communities who show up for each other and celebrate together. Taking the musical phenomena that is Verzuz and eventizing it, in a way that is unique to Peloton, will provide our members with a way to access incredible artists and their legendary catalogs across multiple disciplines,” added Peloton’s Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley.

Timbaland also chimed in and explained that the two companies fit together like a puzzle.

“When you look at Verzuz and Peloton, you’re like oooh snap! It just sounds right. Music drives a workout. The right song can make you go harder, the wrong song will make you not want to do it. Music and fitness is like brothers and sisters. Peloton and Verzuz together, it’s magical,” Timbaland concluded in the statement.

Check out Timbaland and Swizz’ Peloton commercial on the next page.