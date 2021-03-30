The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is the mobile version of a high-rise penthouse

Luxury, luxury and more luxury. The all-new Cadillac Escalade follows its predecessors by offering an extraordinary feel inside and out, providing comforts on par with a five-star hotel suite. Lavish from top to bottom and front to back, its experience is overwhelming — in a good way.

Take the technology features for instance. Not for nothing, the visual elements are consistent with a virtual reality experience, complete with a razor-sharp camera that fulfills the environment and on-road adventure, unlike any other full-size SUV. The total driving experience comes to life through industry-first curved OLED display technology, while maintaining enough dexterity for a full-time executive and his team or a family of five.

Oh, did I mention the superior hands-free feature — Segment-first available Super Cruise driver assistance technology — that allows the driver to coast the freeway without using their hands? Yep, the Escalade does that too, while providing surprisingly efficient mileage every time you sit behind the wheel.

Industry-first AKG audio technology makes the listening experience next level. Whether you want to cool out with your favorite jazz album or soak in some nuggets of inspiration from a globally recognized author, this Cadillac’s superior sound system delivers.

All things considered, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade is the type of vehicle you dread getting out of and can’t wait to occupy — something like that five-star hotel suite, or better yet, a high-rise penthouse overlooking the city.

MSRP: From $76,195

MPG: Up to 21 city / 27 highway

Dimensions: 212″ L x 81″ W x 77″ H

Horsepower: 277 to 420 hp

Engine: 3.0 L 6-cylinder diesel, 6.2 L V8