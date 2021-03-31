Dr. Charlie Ware Helps Black Americans Live Longer and Better

Dr. Charlie Ware is a natural medicine physician, an international lecturer, author, researcher and a renowned developer of products and wellness programs for a number of Fortune 500 companies. Dr. Ware’s latest book, Codes of Longevity, is a collaboration with fellow longevity experts and a best seller in the healthy living category.

Ware is the founder and chief formulator for Healing Blends Global, an all-natural herbal supplement company, and the creator of EvenFlo, the first supplement of its kind which has proven 97 percent effective for individuals with sickle cell anemia.

The internationally acclaimed expert with extensive knowledge and experience in functional medicine and traditional Chinese medicine tailors treatment plans specifically for the needs of [Afican American] individuals.

The remarkably accomplished leader in the groundbreaking field of epigenetics – the study of how behaviors and environment can cause changes that affect the way genes work spoke with rolling out to reveal more about the man behind the medicine.

What prompted you to become a physician and focus on such a specialized field of medicine?

The choice was made for me by my condition. I have sickle cell beta-thalassemia, a rare red blood cell condition with no treatment at the time. After suffering from pain, fatigue, and not being included in events, I decided I wanted to make a difference, where I am not simply looking at symptoms but potentially changing patients’ ideas of what healthy [is].

How do your techniques differ from more traditional medical practices>

I use the natural methods of acupuncture, herbs, diet and homeopathy combined with genetic and epigenetics. In my research, I learned some of the techniques and herbs I use have been around for over 5000 years. So I wanted to see how these things worked genetically from a health perspective and learned many herbs affect our genetic code in very positive ways that enhance whole healing.

What are three things people should avoid in order to live healthier lives?

1. Trans fats and hydrogenated oils create so much inflammation and mucous in our guts. These have also been shown to create many of our metabolic diseases in our community.

2. Dairy genetically affects 76 to 93 percent of individuals of African descent have dairy allergies. Chronic disease can be traced back to this in our diets.

3. Processed foods, in general, are deficient in important bioactive nutrients needed to become and stay healthy. Additionally, most aren’t actual food, they are simply a bunch of chemicals and flavoring.

What roles do regular checkups and preventative measures play in health?

My philosophy is that it’s cheaper to prevent a disease than to catch and treat it. It is very important for me to help educate patients on their bodies so they will know signs and symptoms … [and] be their own advocates for their health. … There is a fear that a lifestyle – thus the fun in life – has to change, true in some cases but many times we can simply modify diets and lifestyle to make sure what were once common ailments in our community can become rare occurrences.