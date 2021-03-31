Tyler Perry demands federal investigation of new Georgia voting laws

Tyler Perry angrily calls for the U.S. Department of Justice to bring the full weight of his investigative arm down the state of Georgia after it passed draconian laws that greatly restricts the electorate’s ability to vote.

The movie mogul decries the radical restrictions on local voters like limiting the number of ballot drop boxes, shortening early voting days, and making it a crime to give food and water to voters in line.

Perry joins President Biden and political icon Stacey Abrams as the chorus of outrage grows deafening at the new laws. Biden called the dramatic voting restrictions “Jim Crow in the 21st Century.” Abrams, a former state representative who barely lost the gubernatorial race against Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018, said this is “a reminder of Georgia’s dark past.”

Perry is aghast at the direction the governor and conservative state is headed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“As a Georgia resident and business owner I’ve been here a few times with the anti-abortion bill and the LGBTQ discrimination bill. They all sent a shockwave through Georgia and the nation but none of them managed to succeed,” Perry told the entertainment publication.

The 51-year-old prolific television show creator and moviemaker is imploring the feds to meticulously scrutinize the legalities of Georgia’s new laws.

“I’m resting my hope in the DOJ taking a hard look at this unconstitutional voter suppression law that harkens to the Jim Crow era,” he said, then added optimistically, “As some consider boycotting, please remember that we did turn Georgia blue and there is a gubernatorial race on the horizon — that’s the beauty of a democracy.”