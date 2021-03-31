Woman arrested outside Drake’s home

A woman has been arrested outside Drake‘s home.

Police were called to the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker’s abode in Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday evening, March 30, 2021, and an unnamed female was taken into custody near the property.

Local police told TMZ the woman was apprehended before she gained entry to Drake’s estate and police are now investigating after clearing the scene.

Officers also dismissed reports that a woman armed with a knife had used a metal pipe to hit one of Drake’s security guards, insisting the claims weren’t true and there were no injuries.

Sources said Drake was home at the time but he had no contact with the would-be intruder.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed the “God’s Plan” hitmaker is to launch his own range of scented candles, with the Better World Fragrance House preparing to debut with five different scented candles, including one which smells “just like Drake.”

Better World Fragrance House doesn’t currently have a fully operational website, as its site is just a landing page for now, but e-commerce site Revolve offered early access to the line.

One candle, named Carby Musk, is listed on the Revolve site as using scents of musk, amber, cashmere, suede, and velvet, and is said to smell exactly like the 34-year-old rapper, as the fragrance matches the one Drake spritzes on himself before he leaves the house.

A product description for the candle reads: “Smooth musk fragrance is introspective as in an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self. Features notes of Musk, Ambers, Cashmere, Suede, and Velvet. Actually smells like Drake — it’s the personal fragrance he wears, which inspired BWFH. Soy wax blend.”

On the Revolve website, the Carby Musk candle is currently sold out, as are all four of the other scents, which are named Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts, and Muskoka.

Sweeter Tings smells of bergamot, lemon peel and cedarwood, while Williamsburg Sleepover is a floral candle that uses notes of rose, lily of the valley, amber and patchouli.

Good Thoughts is listed as a scent that brings “positive energy” with the use of bergamot oil, ylang ylang, pimento berries and sandalwood oil, and Muskoka is a winter warmer featuring cloves, smoked leather, birch tar, cedarwood and sandalwood.