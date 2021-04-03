DMX in ‘vegetative’ state in hospital ICU

Legendary rapper DMX is currently in a “vegetative state” after suffering a drug overdose on Friday night. He was rushed to a local hospital and is currently in the intensive care unit hanging on for life, the media reports.

Born Earl Simmons in Mt. Vernon, New York, the 50-year-old “Gonna Make Me Lose My Mind” emcee reportedly had a sudden heart attack at his New York home at about 11 p.m. that was triggered by the unidentified illicit narcotics in his system, Billboard magazine said.

The prognosis is not good, the music magazine states. One physician told TMZ that DMX, aka “Dark Man X,” is in a “vegetative state,” while another said he has “some brain activity.”

The lyrical lion, who has one of the most distinctive and devastating deliveries the rap game has ever heard, is equally famous for his 15 hits that scored high on the Billboard charts as well as his unfortunate life-long battle with drug abuse. He famously tells the story of how a so-called mentor tricked him into smoking crack at age 14, and he’s been in a tumultuous battle with powerful substances ever since.

X has been in and out of drug rehab for more than a decade, with his latest stint coming in 2019 in Las Vegas.

The man best known as the flagship talent at Ruff Ryders, beginning in the mid-1990s, had recently returned to center stage of pop culture when he took on fellow rap icon Snoop Dogg in a ratings-busting Verzuz battle in June 2020.