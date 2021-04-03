Megan Thee Stallion donates $25K to HBCU in North Carolina

Megan Thee Stallion closed out Women’s History Month in March by donating $25 thousand to Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina. The donation was made to the HBCU through the rapper’s partnership with Fashion Nova.

In March, Megan and the e-commerce clothing company launched Fashion Nova Cares, which pledged to highlight, support and donate $1M to various women entrepreneurs, female students, educational institutions, women-owned businesses, and female-focused charities and organizations. Bennett College received $25K for its Center for Entrepreneurial Studies to support and encourage future initiatives among students.

“What a time to be a woman, specifically a Black woman. I am truly appreciative that Bennett College was not only selected but pre-selected to receive and participate in Fashion Nova’s new philanthropic initiative, ‘Women on Top.’ ” said Suzanne E. Walsh, president of Bennett College in a statement to Black Enterprise. “This donation coordinates perfectly with who we are and what we represent as a historical higher education institution for women.”

Megan Thee Stallion, Fashion Nova Cares and Fashion Nova launched the Women on Top initiative to run in conjunction with Fashion Nova’s ongoing support of various activism and awareness campaigns committed to fighting racial inequality.

Continue reading on page two.